MOVE 100.3 Listen to Win Tickets to The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Award-winning comedy legends, writers, actors, and drag superstars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon return with their smash-hit, internationally celebrated holiday extravaganza, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at Hard Rock Live Ottawa on Friday, November 20th!

Packed with outrageous camp, laugh-out-loud comedy, heartfelt stories, dazzling dance performances, and unforgettable costumes, this year’s production promises another spectacular season of festive fun and theatrical magic.

Listen for Sophie & Jeff’s Useless Question all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this can’t miss holiday show!