Win Tickets to the Worlds Collide Concert Tour!

Win tickets to the Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour coming to Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, October 30!

The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock”, in an unforgettable new arena spectacular. A pop concert of the highest caliber, this year’s cast features an exceptionally talented lineup of Disney stars!

Fans will experience a night packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs. Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects create an evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.

Come dressed as your favorite character, sing along all night, and experience the music and moments from “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” colliding on stage in this all-new concert experience.

Share a feel-good moment for MOVE 100’s Happy Hour with Katherine Dines (5-6PM) for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see the show!

You can record on the free iHeartRadio app using the Talkback Feature - search for the little microphone and record a quick message!

Call in at 613-750-1100 or send us a text at 10-0-30 (Std Rates Apply).