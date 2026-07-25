Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival Tickets

Grouse Mountain is now 100! Enjoy an unforgettable celebration marking a century of remarkable memories, amazing people, and extraordinary experiences with their biggest event of the summer – the Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival!

Dates: July 23 - August 3

This is your opportunity to be part of this historic milestone. The Festival will include incredible attractions:

Spectacular Drone Shows (on select dates) : Witness the night sky light up with dazzling aerial performances.

(on select dates) Witness the night sky light up with dazzling aerial performances. Live Music (July 31 & Aug. 1) : Enjoy the sounds of “Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue”

(July 31 & Aug. 1) Enjoy the sounds of “Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue” Food Truck Delights: Savor a variety of delicious eats from a curated selection of food trucks.

Conveniently located just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver, the city to summit journey is quick and easy, offering you an escape into nature and adventure.

Tune into Afternoons with Tim Morgan this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of Grouse Mountain tickets!