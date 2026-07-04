Grouse Mountain Gravity Coaster Tickets

Get ready for an unforgettable ride! We’re giving away four tickets to experience the brand-new Grouse Gravity Coaster, an exhilarating journey that’s now open and ready to thrill!

Imagine this: You’re strapped in, embarking on a spectacular ride that twists and turns through the scenic forest. Weave through trees, navigate exciting features, and soak in breathtaking views of Vancouver as you descend. This permanent, closed-circuit track brings you right back to the mountaintop, ready for another go or a moment to admire the scenery.

Tune into Afternoons with Tim Morgan this week for your chance to win 4-pack of Mountain Admission Tickets + 4 Grouse Gravity Coaster tickets!