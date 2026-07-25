Spider-Man: Brand New Day Prize Pack

A Brand New Day is dawning for Spider-Man, and we’re giving fans the chance to experience it on the big screen! 🕸️

Tune into Afternoons with Tim Morgan at 2pm this week for your chance to win a Spider-Man prize-pack, including a 4-pack of tickets to Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY opens exclusively in theatres on July 31, 2026.