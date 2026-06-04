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Hosted By
Drew Savage
Drew began his radio career when he was 18 by playing pan flute versions of Led Zeppelin songs on a local "beautiful music" station in his hometown of Guelph, Ontario. His high school friends weren't that impressed, but their grandparents sure were. Since then, Drew has hosted morning radio shows in Owen Sound, Guelph and London, Ontario before moving to Vancouver in 2003 where he began hosting THE NAT DREW SHOW with Nat Hunter, a show that ran for over 22 years. For someone who doesn’t drink coffee, he’s remarkably chipper for a 4am wake up!
Erin Davis
You’ve heard Erin Davis on the radio for more than 20 years in Vancouver! Erin grew up in Kelowna, graduated from UVic, and has worked in Prince George and Terrace. Erin is married to Steve Dunbar, and is mom to Ainsley Rose and Charlotte. Outside the radio station, Erin’s an avid reader, a cupcake baker, and bargain hunter. Erin’s favourite things: Family, talking Vancouver real estate, skiing, thank you cards and Trevor Linden.