Drew Savage

Drew began his radio career when he was 18 by playing pan flute versions of Led Zeppelin songs on a local "beautiful music" station in his hometown of Guelph, Ontario. His high school friends weren't that impressed, but their grandparents sure were. Since then, Drew has hosted morning radio shows in Owen Sound, Guelph and London, Ontario before moving to Vancouver in 2003 where he began hosting THE NAT DREW SHOW with Nat Hunter, a show that ran for over 22 years. For someone who doesn’t drink coffee, he’s remarkably chipper for a 4am wake up!